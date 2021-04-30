City of Fremont announces temporary no elevator access at Municipal Building

Beginning Monday, May 3, the Fremont Municipal Building will not have elevator access for approximately one week. During this time the existing elevator will be disconnected and removed while the new elevator will be connected and inspected.

The Building, Inspections, and Planning Departments will remain on the first floor during this time. Walk-in payments that are typically made to the Accounting Department on third floor are still being accepting at the Customer Service desk on the first floor.

The Parks and Recreation Department and the City Clerk’s office will remain on the second floor. The clerk’s office issues occupancy licenses, pet licenses, and other various licenses. Call 402-727-2630 if you need assistance and are unable to utilize the stairway.

The City of Fremont appreciates the patience of the public during the elevator construction project. The project is expected to be complete by the end of May 2021.

