The City of Fremont Department of Utilities has earned the American Public Power Association’s Safety Award of Excellence for safe operating practices in 2022.

The utility was awarded first place in the category for utilities with 115,744 worker-hours of annual worker exposure.

“Safety needs to be a priority for utility employees as they go about their work," said Jeff Shanahan, utilities general manager. “This award recognizes that Department of Utility employees are committed to safety in the workplace.”

Two hundred and eighty-three utilities from across the country entered the annual safety awards.

Entrants were placed in categories according to their number of worker-hours and ranked based on incident-free records and overall state of their safety programs and culture during 2022.

The incidence rate is based on the number of work-related reportable injuries or illnesses and the number of worker-hours during 2022, as defined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

“City of Fremont Department of Utilities cares deeply about sending our employees home to their families safely every single day,” said Brandon Laubscher, safety manager of City of Fremont Department of Utilities. “We are proud to be honored for all the work that goes into standing behind this commitment.”

The Safety Awards has taken place annually for more than 65 years. APPA is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 2,000 towns and cities nationwide.