City of Fremont planning open public house on future developments

Following the meeting, the council will host a discussion and public comment on its biennial 2022-2023 budget.

Dam said Wednesday’s open house meeting will have consultants showing their initial framework for its Future Land Use Plan, as well as taking input.

“They’ll discuss the general direction of growth and areas that they are recommending should grow first and the different phases of growth that they are seeing,” she said. “They will also provide a zoning framework for updating the unified development code.”

Additionally, Dam said the steering committee has been working with students from Fremont High School, who will study the downtown area and design concepts on what they would like to see the area look like in the future.

“They will be doing that in class on Wednesday morning and coming to the meeting on Wednesday evening and sharing those results with the community,” she said. “So that ought to be a lot of fun.”

The collaboration between the steering committee and students came after it reached out to the public, including high school students, last spring in developing the comprehensive plan.