City of Fremont planning open public house on future developments

The City of Fremont will have several meetings concerning its budget and comprehensive plan, including a public open house this week.
The Planning and Development Department will host a community workshop on proposed future land use and zoning ideas 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Fremont City Auditorium. The event is open to the public.
“Now is the time to really start getting public feedback on the ideas that are out there now for future growth and then stay involved so that as we look at this in the future, the citizens of Fremont have that opportunity to say, ‘I helped Fremont grow, I helped plan Fremont. This is reflecting my areas of interest,’” Planning Director Jennifer Dam said.
Additionally, a special meeting between the Fremont City Council and Planning Commission will start at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Fremont Municipal Building.
At the meeting, the city’s planning consultants will review the city’s comprehensive plan and unified development code from Houseal Lavigne Associates, as well as its vision, goals and commercial and residential frameworks.
“The Planning Commission will present an update on the comprehensive plan and the zoning update to the council,” Dam said. “So it’ll be their first chance to see the initial proposals before the public hears them.”
Following the meeting, the council will host a discussion and public comment on its biennial 2022-2023 budget.
Dam said Wednesday’s open house meeting will have consultants showing their initial framework for its Future Land Use Plan, as well as taking input.
“They’ll discuss the general direction of growth and areas that they are recommending should grow first and the different phases of growth that they are seeing,” she said. “They will also provide a zoning framework for updating the unified development code.”
Additionally, Dam said the steering committee has been working with students from Fremont High School, who will study the downtown area and design concepts on what they would like to see the area look like in the future.
“They will be doing that in class on Wednesday morning and coming to the meeting on Wednesday evening and sharing those results with the community,” she said. “So that ought to be a lot of fun.”
The collaboration between the steering committee and students came after it reached out to the public, including high school students, last spring in developing the comprehensive plan.
“Many of the comments that we received focused on revitalizing downtown,” she said. “They wanted to see different mixes of shops, they wanted to see housing and just some of those different ideas.
Dam said the school system and its students have been excited for the project and that the steering committee tries to involve the youth of Fremont as much as it can.
“When they’re adults, our age, much of what’s in the comprehensive plan is going to be implemented,” she said. “So we feel it’s important that they be involved.”
Although the open house meeting will not fully concern public improvements, Dam said the projects are closely linked and that it all depends on what residents want to see in Fremont.
“The comprehensive plan then can see a capital improvements project program, which then feeds into the budget,” she said. “So this is really an opportunity very early on to have an impact on what is developed in the future.”
Those with questions or who want more information on the meetings can contact the City of Fremont at 402-727-2630.