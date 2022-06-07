 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Fremont plans open house for comprehensive plan

The City of Fremont will be hosting an open house for the public to review and learn about the draft comprehensive plan from 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 13, at Fremont City Auditorium, 925 N. Broad St.

