City of Fremont plans open house for comprehensive plan

The City of Fremont will be hosting an open house for the public to review and learn about the draft comprehensive plan from 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 13, at Fremont City Auditorium, 925 N. Broad St.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today