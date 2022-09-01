City of Fremont seeks public input on comprehensive and transportation plans

The City of Fremont is working on a Comprehensive Plan and Long-Range Transportation Plan.

At this point, these plans are in the draft stage and can be reviewed on the city’s website at fremontne.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=446

Upcoming meetings have been scheduled to review the plans. Public input is being sought.

All meetings will take place in City Council Chambers in the Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave.

A special meeting with Fremont City Council and the planning commission will take place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6.

A planning commission meeting is scheduled at 5 p.m., Monday, Sept. 19.

Jennifer Dam, director of planning for the city, tells why it’s important for Fremonters to attend the meetings and review the plans.

“We are nearing the end of the process to update the comprehensive plan and the long range transportation plan,” Dam said. “We have had many opportunities for public input throughout this process. It is important for people to review the documents and provide feedback during this last phase of the project. We want to ensure that the documents reflect Fremont’s vision as we move into the approval process.”

Tentatively, the plans will be reviewed and voted on during the Tuesday, Oct. 11 City Council meeting.