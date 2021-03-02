 Skip to main content
City of Scribner honored by Lt. Gov. Mike Foley for recertification efforts
editor's pick top story

foley 1.jpg

Scribner Economic Development Director Elizabeth Valla, left, and Lt. Gov. Mike Foley pose for a photo after the city was recertified under the Economic Development Certified Community program on Thursday.

 Courtesy photo

The City of Scribner received recognition from Lt. Gov. Mike Foley after being recertified in the state’s Economic Development Certified Community program on Thursday.

Scribner is one of 40 Nebraska communities to earn membership in the EDCC program, according to a Nebraska Department of Economic Development news release.

The program was established in 2005 to recognize communities for “preparedness to attract new industries and efforts to grow existing businesses.” To qualify for certification, communities must identify a well-defined program that engages with businesses while also providing a supportive environment for new economic development projects.

Scribner first earned certification into the program in 2010 before being recertified in 2015.

“Scribner’s continued efforts to retain its EDCC certification helps enhance the opportunities our town has to offer to area businesses, residents and organizations, both current and potential,” Scribner City Administrator Elmer Armstrong said in the news release. “This certification helps us keep the focus on our future development and expansion.”

Enhancing recreational opportunities during the past five years has been a key focus for local leaders.

Scribner recently received a $60,000 Civic and Community Center Financing Fund grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for infrastructure upgrades at Mohr Auditorium.

Scribner also received a Community Development Block Grant for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) barrier removal at two shelters in the city’s park.

The $1.75 million project, completed in September 2020, installed ADA-certified ramps with access to streets, park shelters and restrooms. The project also included a walkway between the Scribner swimming pool and Dodge County Fairgrounds.

“Strong, progressive leadership has always played an important role in creating economic opportunities in Nebraska’s communities, especially as new challenges emerged in 2020,” Foley said. “Scribner’s City officials and philanthropists have developed creative ways to support local business sustainability, and prioritized projects to enhance quality of life throughout the pandemic. By doing so, local leaders have exhibited confidence in their community and its ability to evolve as part of our EDCC program.”

Scribner Economic Development Director Elizabeth Valla said the city was grateful for the recertification.

“Our town has so many amazing opportunities for residents and businesses alike, and in this day and age, it’s about knowing how to get the word out. We are very proud of our town; not only with where we’ve been, but with where we are going. Be on the lookout for more initiatives to expand our economic success,” she said.

