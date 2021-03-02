City of Scribner honored by Lt. Gov. Mike Foley for recertification efforts

Scribner also received a Community Development Block Grant for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) barrier removal at two shelters in the city’s park.

The $1.75 million project, completed in September 2020, installed ADA-certified ramps with access to streets, park shelters and restrooms. The project also included a walkway between the Scribner swimming pool and Dodge County Fairgrounds.

“Strong, progressive leadership has always played an important role in creating economic opportunities in Nebraska’s communities, especially as new challenges emerged in 2020,” Foley said. “Scribner’s City officials and philanthropists have developed creative ways to support local business sustainability, and prioritized projects to enhance quality of life throughout the pandemic. By doing so, local leaders have exhibited confidence in their community and its ability to evolve as part of our EDCC program.”

Scribner Economic Development Director Elizabeth Valla said the city was grateful for the recertification.

“Our town has so many amazing opportunities for residents and businesses alike, and in this day and age, it’s about knowing how to get the word out. We are very proud of our town; not only with where we’ve been, but with where we are going. Be on the lookout for more initiatives to expand our economic success,” she said.

