City offers new utility bill format

Lottie Mitchell is pleased with a new utility bill format designed to make statements easier to understand for Fremont customers.

The newly formatted statements began coming out in July, said Mitchell, customer services director for the Fremont Department of Utilities.

New statements include these features:

• The charges summary. A colorful, round graphic on the left-hand side of the statement shows how much each separate utility – such as gas, water or electric - is costing the customer during the billing period.

For instance, a customer may be charged $131.54 for electricity usage and $14.87 for water.

The total due for all utilities is included here, too.

• Consumption graph. The right side of the bill has a graph, which shows the customer’s usage each month for electric, water and gas. Months are represented by alphabet letters like: D for December.

This helps customers see, for instance, if they used more electricity in July than they did in October.

Customers then can determine which months they can expect a higher electricity bill and which months they can expect a lower one, Mitchell said.

Moving forward, customers with higher electric costs may want to turn up their air conditioner a couple of degrees or make sure their electronics are unplugged when not in use to help cut expenses.

• Services section. This part of the statement includes more detailed data, including the dates a customer is being bill for – such as from July 15 to Aug. 15 – and the number of days, such as 31 days.

• Public service announcement. Found in the middle of the bill, this could include information such as how to sign up for automatic payments. This message changes each month.

• Consistent message. This part of the bill is specific to the customer’s account. It can provide information like whether the customer uses autopay or budget billing services.

• Payment slip. This shows the current charges. It also may show a “balance forward,” which is money that should have been paid previously. It will show the total amount due and the due date.

It also tells which cycle the customer is in, Mitchell said.

The city produces bills in three cycles.

Bills come out on the fifth day of the month for people who live on the west side of town.

The city generates bills on the 15th day of each month for people who live in the middle of town.

“If you’re on the east side of town, your bill comes out on the 25th,” Mitchell said.

• Back side of the bill. This includes icons representing water, sewer, gas and electric portions of the bill, along with costs.

It tells about adjustments.

For example, the fuel adjustment for the electric part of the bill is the cost above or below what it takes to produce and deliver electricity over the baseline cost.

• Miscellaneous icon. This includes taxes and any additional services through the utilities.

“We didn’t have this kind of detail in our old bills,” said Jeff Shanahan, utility general manager for the city. “This is a lot more customer friendly and detailed. We’ve received a ton of positive feedback on this.”

People like the colors and graphs and find it easier to read, Mitchell said.

Mitchell also pointed out that the back side of the newly formatted bill includes a “Budget Running Balance” for those on the level payment plan.

Budget billing (level payment plan) lets customers pay the same amount for utility service each month with a settle up time in April.

Here’s where a minus sign is a good thing.

If the customer has a minus amount, that means they have a credit.

For example, -$52.34.

“But you must continue to make your payment every month, regardless of what your credit amount is,” Mitchell said.

If the budget bill payment isn’t keeping up with their consumption, then the number would look like this:

$52.34.

Shanahan notes, however, that while someone may fall behind in the summer, they might catch up in October or November when their consumption may be lower. Again, they would pay their same set amount.

The Budget Running Balance helps keep customers aware of what their settle up in April could be.

“It’s important to watch the Budget Running Balance and keep track of where you are so you’re not surprised in April with a potentially large payment,” Mitchell said. “If you see your budget bill amount is not keeping up with your consumption, you can pay more so you don’t have as big of a settle up in April.”

Life changes can affect a bill.

For instance, the usage might increase if another person moves in or if someone has a baby. Conversely, the usage might decrease if a family member moves out of the residence.

Mitchell also noted that if a customer has a credit in April, it’s applied to their next month’s bill.

She added that the new utility bill is coming at a significant cost savings of about $2,000 per month to the utilities department.

“Previously we printed our bills ourselves, in house, and now we’re outsourcing them. We no longer print them here,” she said.

Besides enhancing the paper bills, the utilities department has improved its electronic bill.

Previously, eBill customers got a line-item summary.

“It was formatted poorly and difficult to read,” Mitchell said. “Now with the new eBill, you have links to the bill you would have received in the mail, the online payment portal and the newsletter. We’re better serving our eBill customers as well.”

The utilities department also has a new online payment portal.

In addition, the city is working to design its utilities website and put applications for utility services online.

“We encourage people to sign up for any kind of automatic payment, instead of having to come in and pay their bills,” Shanahan said.

This can be done with or without participating in the level payment plan.

“We recommend having us draft it for you through your checking account. All you have to do is drop off a voided check and we’ll take care of the rest,” Mitchell said.

Those with questions about their utility bills can call customer service at 402-727-2600.