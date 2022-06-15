City provides comprehensive plan information

What could Fremont look like in the future?

Local residents had a chance to learn more about a draft of the City of Fremont’s comprehensive plan during a Monday night open house at Fremont City Auditorium.

There, they could learn about potential areas for residential, commercial and industrial growth inside and outside city limits.

The City hired Houseal Lavigne Associates as a consultant to prepare:

A comprehensive (land use) plan. This determines what could be done in the future.

Long-range transportation plan.

Unified Development Code (UDC), which dictates what can and cannot be done on property and involves zoning and development standards.

During the last 18 months, the firm has had many public meetings with business owners and longtime residents throughout the community.

“This is really our first opportunity to present what will ultimately be the chapters in the comprehensive plan,” said Nik Davis, principal, Houseal Lavigne.

Jennifer Dam, director of planning for the city, said consultants are seeing possible residential growth outside city limits to the northeast, east, southeast and northwest of Fremont.

In addition, they believe about 1,000 units could be built in various locations within the city.

Davis said there are areas east and west of downtown that over time could see investment with townhomes, apartments or condominiums.

The city includes residential areas that have existed for a long time that could go through aesthetic improvements or better sidewalks and more connectivity to parks and other open spaces.

There also are agricultural areas, closer to corridors, which over time could be developed.

“If they do, you’re building new neighborhoods,” Davis said. “There could be a lot of different residential users coming in. Inside of there, you don’t want just one type of home.”

Davis provided examples of types of residences.

“You might want a traditional house, but you might want townhomes,” he said. “You might want smaller-scale multi-family homes – so a variety of product types so you have a lot more affordability built in to each one of these residential areas.”

Davis shared main points of discussion during meetings.

“People are looking for affordable options to live here in Fremont,” Davis said. “It’s very expensive for some people to live here, but there’s a lot of employment opportunities.”

In February, Davis told the Fremont City Council and planning commission that the city is projected to need a minimum of 1,141 additional housing units by 2026 to meet the housing demand.

Davis said people want to work here and would love to live here, but there’s not a lot of housing on the market.

“As growth is occurring – and it is occurring – this area has been projected to grow in a way that’s outpacing how much residential development is occurring so that’s why we’re not saying it has to happen here, but when it happens, you need to make sure you’re accommodating these types of homes, because this is the people who want to live here,” he said.

Consultants are seeing potential growth for heavier commercial development, such as contractor shops, hotels and truck stops, on North Broad Street, Dam said.

They’re also forecasting continued commercial growth – offices, retail and restaurant-type businesses – along 23rd Street.

Along the east side of U.S. Highway 275, consultants are seeing small areas for commercial development – which would help support new neighborhoods as they grow to the east.

These types of businesses could include convenience stores, a restaurant, bar and grill or some small office space.

Consultants are seeing industrial development to the north, where a cold storage facility is being developed, Dam said, and to the west, near the Royl Canin pet food plant.

They’re also seeing industrial development to the south in the vicinity of Wholestone Farms, pork processing facility, and Lincoln Premium Poultry.

In the southeast, in the inland port authority, which involves trucking and rail lines, could be a place for large warehouses that would help accommodate the needs for the region.

City council and planning committee members were set to meet with consultants for an update on Tuesday night.

Dam said plans are to have the comprehensive plan proposed for approval by the Fremont City Council in September and the UDC in November or December.

