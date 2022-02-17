City repairs to disrupt water service temporarily

The City of Fremont Water Department is repairing a fire hydrant and replacing valves which will temporarily disrupt water service today, February 17, 2022, from approximately 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The area affected is Eighth Street from Platte Street to Somers Avenue as well as H Street from Military Avenue to Eighth Street.
