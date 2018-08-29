The city of Fremont, along with Sawyer Construction Co., has started its 2018 Pavement Rehab Project, beginning work on one of four corridors that are expected to receive rehab work.
On Monday, work started on Hancock Street, from 19th to 20th streets. Other corridors that will be worked on include the 16th Street Roundabout near Johnson Road and Diers Parkway; Milton Road, north of 23rd Street between Tractor Supply and Walmart; and the intersection of Austin Lane and Irene Street.
The project is expected to take at least a month, but depending on weather, could take a little longer, says Public Works Director Dave Goedeken. The Public Works Department is cautioning that traffic flows may be affected and access may, at times, be impaired. At the roundabout, for instance, the department is fixing up the “busted up” approaches on the east side and the west side, Goedeken said.
“When they do that, they’re going to close both approaches,” he said. “If you’re going through the roundabout and you wanted to go down 16th Street to the west, or if you were going east on 16th Street from the west, you’re not going to be able to get through there.”
The project aims to repair bad patches of concrete at various places throughout town. When deciding corridors to prioritize for each year’s project, the city tries to “do a little mix of everything,” choosing locations spread throughout town as opposed to concentrated areas requiring work, Goedeken said.
It will also focus on main thoroughfares, and tries to tackle the items on its master list, which contains all of the areas that have received complaints from the public.
A majority of construction will be done during the day time and the contractor, Sawyer Construction, will coordinate with the city on local noise ordinances and temporary traffic disruptions.
Goedeken added that the department is asking for the public’s patience, and an awareness that there will be workers out in those locations over the course of the project.
Contact the Public Works Department at (402) 727-2638 if you have any needs that require access.