The city of Fremont will be hosting a “Safety Stand Down” for area employers to commemorate May being National Fall Prevention Month.
The event will occur at Christensen Field Main Arena on May 29 at 8 a.m., and it aims to raise “fall hazard awareness.”
According to a press release from the city, “a Safety Stand-Down is a voluntary event for employers to talk directly to employees about safety.”
“Any workplace can hold a stand-down by taking a break to focus on safety and other job hazards they face, protective methods, and the company’s safety policies and goals,” the press release states. “It can also be an opportunity for employees to talk to management about job hazards they see.”
The city is inviting all Fremont-area businesses to attend its “Stand Down,” as well as members of the public.
Businesses may either bring their entire employee base or just send a few to the 50-minute event.
The event is especially geared toward outside contractors who may be at risk of falls, or who frequently deal with ladders and trenches in construction or general industry. The event will cover fall hazard awareness, ladder safety and trenching safety.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will be the event’s guest speaker, though contractors are encouraged to share their own stories or ideas by contacting the city of Fremont’s Safety Manager Brandon Laubscher at brandon.laubscher@fremont.gov or (402) 719-1649.
“Your staff will have the opportunity to take away good practices from standing down and taking a moment to realize the hazards that can be prevented with minimal efforts,” the city said in press release.