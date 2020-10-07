City wrapping up projects

“It looks really nice,” Koski said. “R and D Construction were responsible for that and they did a great job. We had a few delays getting people to produce steel. Once that came in, he got it in right away and it looks really good. The seniors are really happy.”

Morning activities are taking place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the friendship center, which serves people ages 60 and over. On those days, participants can get their Grab and Go meals.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, they have morning activities. They can sit at a table and eat their Grab and Go meals. In the afternoon, they can play cards.

Participants’ temperatures are taken as they arrive.

The center, which closed last spring due to COVID-19, reopened on weekdays, starting Sept. 14.

“On Wednesdays, they have special music in the main arena (at Christensen Field) so they can social distance and do their line dancing,” Koski said.

In other business, Koski said work is continuing on the John C. Fremont Park splash pad.

Crews have been working on a control cabinet. Timers need to be set. Sod needs to be laid.

“A lot of things are wrapping up and it’s good to see projects come full circle and the community get to use them,” Koski said.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.