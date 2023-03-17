District staff for Congressman Mike Flood will host mobile office hours from 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, at North Bend Public Library, 110 E. 13th St., in North Bend.

During the office hours, district office team members will be available to assist with challenges regarding federal agencies, military academy nominations, scheduling requests and any other needs constituents might encounter.

Congressman Flood maintains permanent offices in Lincoln and in Washington, D.C. Location and contact information for the permanent offices can be found at https://flood.house.gov.

Anyone with questions may contact Kim Kwapnioski at 202-834-2780, or if you are unable to meet on that date, you may set up an appointment.