Congressman to speak at event Friday in Fremont

U.S. Representative Mike Flood will speak during a Town Hall for Business Professionals on Friday, Aug. 19.

The public is invited to the event, set from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at RTG Medical, 4611 E. 22nd St., in Fremont.

Flood won a special congressional election in June for the 1st Congressional seat vacated by former Republican congressman Jeff Fortenberry. Flood was sworn in as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives on July 12.

During his Friday visit, the congressman plans to provide a brief report on what he’s working on in Washington, D.C.

Flood wants to see if local businesses have concerns he can take back to the nation’s capital, said Tara Lea, executive director of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce.

Lea said this is an information-based visit and the first time Flood has come to visit with chamber members since winning the special election.

“I think it’s great that he’s already showing initiative to reach out to us and get out within his district,” Lea said. “We’re excited to connect with that relationship so we know we’ve got him on our side and working for us throughout the rest of his term.”

Flood, a Republican, won the special election in June against Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks. They will square off again in November to determine who will serve a new two-year term beginning in January.

Lea noted that anyone who wants to attend the Town Hall is welcome. Those who want to attend are asked to register on the calendar of events at fremontne.org.