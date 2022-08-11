Construction on Rawhide Creek Trail project set to start Monday

The Rawhide Creek Trail project is tentatively set to start on Monday, Aug. 15.

K2 Real Estate of Lincoln is the contractor for the $1.2 million hiking and biking trail.

This is a project that the City of Fremont and the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) has been working on for several years.

“NDOT actually is administering the project, but the city is paying a portion of the project,” said Dave Goedeken, director of public works for the city

The state will pay for 80% of the project and the city, 20%.

This project consists of two separate trail segments on the west and east sides of the city.

The contractor plans to work on both segments at the same time, the city said in a news release, with the project set to be completed yet this year.

Goedeken told the Tribune that motorists need to be aware of lane restrictions, barricades, equipment and workers.

Construction schedules are subject to change based on weather and site conditions.

West Trail Construction Segment

Construction for the trail segment on the west side of the city will go along the north side of Linden Avenue from Madison Street to Somers Avenue.

It also will go along the west side of Somers Avenue from Linden Avenue to Ronin Park.

East Trail Construction Segment

Construction for the segment on this side of the city will go along the south side of 19th Street from Garden City Road to Luther Road.

It also will go along the east side of Luther Road from 19th Street to south of 20th Street, then east to Diers Parkway. This portion includes construction along the south side of Elkhorn Drive.

Construction along the west side of Diers Parkway will take place from Elkhorn Drive south approximately 100 feet.

During construction, local residents can expect various situations, which include:

• Temporary lane closures along streets next to trail construction with traffic detours.

• Residents, stakeholders and businesses with impacted sidewalk and driveway access will be notified prior to restricting access.

• Residents with restricted access will need to park along adjacent streets and or side streets until driveways are reopened.

• For Ronin Park and businesses along Elkhorn Drive, construction through driveways will be phased to maintain access at all times.

The Fremont City Council unanimously approved plans for the trail in October 2020.

For any questions or inquiries, please contact the public works office at 402-727-2638.