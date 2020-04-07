Construction projects underway in Fremont

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Street projects are underway in Fremont.

Work began Monday on Bell Street, from Linden Avenue to 23rd Street. This construction is part of the Bell Street Asphalt Overlay Project. Work will include installing ADA compliant ramps, traffic loop detectors, adjusting structures in pavement, milling of the roadway and resurfacing of the roadway.

There will be temporary road closures until work is complete.

The City of Fremont and C-R Menn Concrete are scheduled to start construction on Wednesday of the Third and I streets intersection and the Third Street and Birchwood Drive intersection. Traffic flow will be affected.

For more information, contact the Public Works Department office at 402-727-2638.

