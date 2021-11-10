Consulting agency recommends Fremont hire six new firefighters

Matrix Consulting Group has recommended that the City of Fremont hire six new firefighters and add an administrative assistant position.

The agency made the recommendations as part of its Long-Range Master Plan for the Fremont Fire Department that it presented to the Fremont City Council at a special meeting Tuesday.

Senior Manager Robert Finn, lead analyst for the project, spoke to the council about its findings and recommendations for the department.

“I just want to thank Matrix, Robert and his team for working with us through this whole process,” Fire Chief Todd Bernt said. “They made it pretty easy for us to give them the data that they needed.”

The study began after concerns were raised about needed improvements to the department, which has not seen an increase in firefighters per shift in more than 50 years.

The council initially approved an agreement with Matrix in February for the agency to begin work on the study, which included interviews and surveys.

“I’d like to thank the chief and his staff and the other folks at the city that were instrumental in getting us the data that we needed to conduct the analysis to complete this project,” Finn said.

The study’s creation also involved two meetings with the public, which Finn said expressed strong support for FFD.

“The community expressed a great level of pride in the organization, the level of professionalism and the services that are being provided by the personnel in the fire department,” he said.

The study aims to assess the department and focus on its strategic and long-range planning needs, specifically with response capabilities, available resources and staffing, as well as a facility assessment.

“Because the facility is an older facility, there are some general code issues and things that need to be corrected for it to be a fully modern fire department facility,” Finn said. “But overall, the maintenance of the facility is great and it works well to serve the needs of the fire department today.”

Finn said FFD responds to approximately 3,100 calls a year, an increase from 2,600 in 2018, with the heaviest volume between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

“When you look at how and what their typical day is, it’s a lot of medical calls, auto accidents and then working fires and other types of rescue calls to round out the rest of the calls,” he said.

In measuring the performance of FFD, Finn said Matrix looked at three factors, the first being processing time, which is the time it takes for a dispatcher to answer the phone and alert the department.

While the best practice for processing time is one minute 90% of the time, Finn said FFD came in at a little more than three minutes.

“As a council, I wouldn’t be concerned with that because it was not something that they were measuring, they didn’t have performance goals established,” he said. “So that’s one of the later recommendations in the report, to establish those performance goals.”

The second factor is turnout time, which is the time frame from when the department is alerted until the wheels of the truck start turning. Finn said a department should aim for one minute for EMS calls and one minute and 20 seconds for fire calls.

With FFD, Finn said the department has a turnout time of around two minutes and 34 seconds for EMS calls and three minutes and three seconds for fire calls.

However, Finn said FFD’s travel times are excellent, with the first unit arriving in four minutes and 40 seconds 90% of the time.

“Firefighters are a competitive group, so as they start reporting the performance by shift, that friendly competition of who can get out of the station the fastest is something that you would see improvements in that,” he said.

Finn said the study also showed that FFD’s station is in an ideal location, as most of its calls come from just north or south of the facility.

In the study, Matrix recommended monitoring growth in east Fremont to determine if at a future time the city would need to build another fire station in the area.

“(The study recommends) watching call demand in that area and then adding an additional station to the east side if at some point it warrants it,” Finn said. “But today, that’s not a critical need.”

While the study didn’t recommend an immediate need to construct a second station, Finn said FFD needed to focus on bolstering its manpower and daily staffing to avoid callbacks, which take a strain on staff.

“Getting the staffing where you can handle a typical day and the normal emergencies and reserving callbacks for when there’s a critical event, something that’s beyond the capabilities of your normal, typical daily staffing needs is definitely a focus of where our study went,” he said.

The study recommended increasing the FFD’s current minimum staffing from seven to nine, which would require two more positions to be added on each of the department’s three shifts.

“You’re looking at about $580,000 to buy the protective gear and then the first year’s salary for those folks,” Finn said. “So it’s a little over a half-million-dollar price tag to add those, but we thought the best approach was to phase in the additional personnel.”

With the addition of more firefighters, Finn said FFD would still need aid from other departments and callbacks for structure fires, but the additional help would benefit its day-to-day medical calls.

In looking at how FFD’s administration is constructed, Finn recommended reinstating a part-time administrative assistant position, as Bernt currently conducts all of the department’s administrative functions.

“That would be a good thing to help the chief, especially in terms of general clerical-type duties, which you’re paying somebody at a high salary to do tasks that are really capable of being done by someone at a lower pay grade,” he said.

Finn said FFD should also create a dedicated training function by assigning someone to focus on making sure certifications are maintained, as well as low-frequency, high-consequence events.

“Structure fires are not a daily event, but when they do happen, you need to be able to be trained and be quick and efficient and effective at handling them,” he said. “So having somebody focused on ensuring the personnel are trained to handle those types of events is important.”

The study also recommended that FFD make sure its facility is up to code, as well as create a formal succession plan to develop future leaders, a mentoring program for new employees and newly promoted officers and creating a statement of vision, mission and values.

“(They should be) formally adopted as part of the drive so that people know where they’re going and how they’re going to get there,” Finn said. “And those should tie in with city values and the city mission and overall master plan for the city as well.”

With emergency operations, the study recommended conducting a cost analysis of its services and focusing on performance goals for processing, turnout and travel times with the department and dispatch center.

Mayor Joey Spellerberg thanked Finn and Matrix for their work on the study over the year.

“I think you brought a lot of good information forward, and I think part of the work that we did in the budget process was to make six new firefighters happen, and one of these initiatives seemed to be going in the right direction,” he said.

Spellerberg also said the city was working with the local fire union on applying for Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grants to fund the new positions.

“It’s a collaborative effort right now in regard to our fire department,” he said, “and my goal as mayor is to continue to follow up on this plan and make sure that we can continue to improve the fire department with what’s going on there.”

