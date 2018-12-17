The Fremont Planning Commission recommended approval of a preliminary plat and final plat for the Costco Poultry Complex during its meeting on Monday.
Commissioners unanimously recommended approval of both plats during its meeting. Commissioner Amber Barton was absent from the meeting.
According to Fremont Planning Director Jennifer Dam, the preliminary and final plats were not included with zoning changes, annexation and redevelopment plans approved in 2016 due to the complexity of the project.
"Since that time the sight has been under development and it's my understanding that at that (in 2016) time, they decided not to do a preliminary plat or final plat given the complexity of the sight and in trying to determine where utilities and other infrastructure would be layed," she said at the meeting.
During the meeting on Monday, the planning commission also recommended approval of voluntary annexations for two parcels of land within the Costco Poultry Complex.
One parcel includes land that was purchased by Costco from Hormel--which previously served as the location of pump houses owned by Hormel, according to Dam.
She added that the second parcel was inadvertently excluded from voluntary annexations for the Costco Poultry Complex in 2016. Both parcels are also included in the preliminary and final plats also recommended for approval by the planning commission.
In other Fremont Planning Commission news:
• Commissioners voted to continue consideration of a proposed amendment to the City's Unified Development Code regarding requirements for fences and walls in residential districts to January.
• Commissioners unanimously approved an amendment to the Fremont Unified Development Code revising text to expand non-standard uses by conditional use permits.
• Commissioners unanimously approved an amendment to the Gallery 23 Planned Development allowing an increase in the height of a commercial structure from 45 feet to 60 feet.