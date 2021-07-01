Council affirms emergency declaration resolution, repairs following damaging storms

Fremont City Council unanimously passed a resolution during its Tuesday meeting affirming an emergency declaration that authorized $1.75 million in repair work for a transmission system that was damaged during a wind storm last week.
The storm, which took place in the early morning hours of Thursday, June 24, brought straight-line winds into the Fremont area ranging anywhere between 60 to 70 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service in Valley.
Fremont Municipal Code calls for any expenditures more than $30,000 to be advertised for bids and be approved by the Utility and Infrastructure Board and City Council.
The code may be waived if an emergency is declared. Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton declared an emergency on June 24 to repair the transmission system.
The code requires that any such declaration be affirmed by council at its next regular meeting.
“When we suffered the damage from the windstorm, little did I know it was going to cost us as much as we have estimated here,” Newton told council on Tuesday. “Nor did I know it was going to take so long to get the improvements made.”
Newton said the city quickly came to the realization that going through the formal process for repairs, which includes identifying and hiring an engineer, going out for bids and ultimately accepting that bid in a public meeting, would have likely delayed repairs by an additional 10 weeks.
“That’s not acceptable,” he said. “We don’t want to wait that long.”
The money will be used to repair approximately 26 wooden utility poles that were downed during the storm, according to Newton.
The downed powerlines left more than 3,000 residents without power through Thursday morning, with around five residents without power on Thursday night.
Those poles will be replaced with using steel instead of wood in an attempt to allow for more protection from the elements. The 26 fallen poles will also be fitted with newer conductors meant to dampen the effects of wind.
“I’m asking you to move this thing forward,” Newton said. “Let’s not wait another 10 weeks to go through this process. We don’t need to delay.”
Councilmember Brad Yerger commended the work of the city’s Utility Department on its response to the early morning storm.
“We’ve had a couple of outages, at least in my area of the city, and they have been restored post-haste by the city workers and so I just wanted to give a shout out to the city workers,” he said. “They’ve been doing a commendable job.”