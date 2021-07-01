Council affirms emergency declaration resolution, repairs following damaging storms

Fremont City Council unanimously passed a resolution during its Tuesday meeting affirming an emergency declaration that authorized $1.75 million in repair work for a transmission system that was damaged during a wind storm last week.

The storm, which took place in the early morning hours of Thursday, June 24, brought straight-line winds into the Fremont area ranging anywhere between 60 to 70 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service in Valley.

Fremont Municipal Code calls for any expenditures more than $30,000 to be advertised for bids and be approved by the Utility and Infrastructure Board and City Council.

The code may be waived if an emergency is declared. Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton declared an emergency on June 24 to repair the transmission system.

The code requires that any such declaration be affirmed by council at its next regular meeting.

“When we suffered the damage from the windstorm, little did I know it was going to cost us as much as we have estimated here,” Newton told council on Tuesday. “Nor did I know it was going to take so long to get the improvements made.”