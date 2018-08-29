The Fremont City Council approved final plats for two proposed mixed-use developments along Morningside Road at its meeting on Tuesday.
Final plats for both the Morningside Pointe and Morningside Crossing developments, both of which will provide additional housing and commercial space in southeastern Fremont, were approved by unanimous, 7-0, votes from the Council.
Council President Scott Schaller was absent from the meeting.
Morningside Pointe is a proposed mixed-use development that would be located just east of the Deerfield Subdivision near the corner of Luther Road and Morningside Road in southeast Fremont.
The approved final plat encompasses the northern portion of the overall development consisting of 83.27 acres and including one multi-family lot, 32 attached single-family lots, and 26 single-family lots.
The Morningside Crossing mixed-use development would be located at the northeast corner of Morningside Road and Johnson Road near the Highway 275 interchange.
The approved final plat accounts for a first phase of 120 apartment units, with the overall proposed mixed-used development including several possible commercial uses.
“The vision really for this mixed development is for multi-family housing, commercial, maybe some storage units, and a convenient store,” Jeff Ray of JEO Consulting Group, said speaking on behalf of the applicant, Pure Properties, LLC at the Planning Commission meeting on Aug. 20.
According to Fremont Planning Director Jennifer Dam, approval of both plats are conditioned upon the signing of forthcoming subdivision agreements for each development.
“We are in the final stages of reviewing the subdivision agreements, and plat recommendation is conditioned upon both the city and the sub divider signing those agreements” she said. “These are the first plats that are going through the process that we required subdivision agreements for, it helps ensure there are no loose ends regarding those final plats.”
She added that subdivision agreements for both Morningside Pointe and Morningside Crossing could be on the Council agenda as soon as the next regularly scheduled meeting.
The Morningside Pointe Addition, which is being developed by Fremont Area Land Co., also received approval in regards to a zoning change to amend the PD Planned Development for the property.
That ordinance was held on final reading and approved by a vote of 7-0 after council voted to suspend rules and move the ordinance directly to final reading.
City Administrator Brian Newtown explained the differences between a resolution, which can be approved by a single vote, and an ordinance, which is typically heard three times before a final vote from council.
“The plats for both developments were resolutions, so they were approved last night,” he said. “Resolutions are approved or denied at a single meeting, while ordinances must be heard three times, unless the council suspends the rules and waives the second or third readings.”
He added that annexation ordinances must be heard three times, so the council cannot suspend the rules and waive readings for that type of ordinance.
The council also voted to suspend rules and move to the final reading of a rezoning ordinance, from R Rural to GC General Commercial, for the Morningside Crossing development.
The Morningside Crossing rezoning ordinance was originally on second reading at the meeting, but a vote to suspend the rules moved the ordinance to final reading where it was approved by a unanimous, 7-0 vote.
During consideration to move the ordinance to final reading, councilmember Mark Legband questioned why the developers were seeking to fast track the deliberation process.
Mayor Scott Getzchman said one reason for moving the Morningside Crossing rezoning ordinance to final reading was the fact that it was inadvertently left off the council agenda at its previous meeting on Aug. 14.
“For one, it was inadvertently left off of last meeting’s agenda and number two these are projects that if we can keep them moving, the developers have stated that they would like to mobilize yet this year and begin their projects,” he said. “Any delay from here on out would affect that growth and development.”
While councilmember Susan Jacobus said she has received little to no public opposition to either of the proposed developments, she did question what the growth along Morningside would mean for the future of the two lane road.
“The only question I have is in regard to development on Morningside itself, on expanding that road,” she said. “These developments that are proposed on Morningside will surely increase traffic, so is there intent to add this on the One-and Six-Year (Road) Plan where it is going to expand to a three or possibly four lane in the near future?”
Fremont Public Works Director Dave Goedeken said expansion of Morningside Road is currently not included on the One- and Six-Year Road Plan, but that will change with the proposed developments moving forward.
“They do not show up on our One- and Six-Year right now, but when we re-submit that again for 2018 those will be included,” he said.