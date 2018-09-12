The Fremont City Council approved a subdivision agreement with Pure Properties, LLC for the proposed Morningside Crossing mixed-use development during its meeting on Tuesday.
The Morningside Crossing mixed-use development would be located at the northeast corner of Morningside Road and Johnson Road near the Highway 275 interchange. Developers plan to build a “high amenity” market rate apartment complex as well as a convenience store and other commercial space at the site.
While the Morningside Crossing subdivision agreement was passed by a unanimous 7-0 vote, consideration of another proposed subdivision agreement, between the city and Fremont Area Land Co., for the proposed Morningside Pointe addition, was continued until the next meeting scheduled for September 25.
The council voted to continue consideration of the Morningside Pointe subdivision agreement unanimously – 7-0.
Councilmember John Anderson was absent from the meeting due to a family matter.
The approval of the Morningside Crossing subdivision agreement comes after Council approved a final plat for the proposed development at its meeting on August 28. That final plat was also approved unanimously.
As part of the platting and related annexation of the property into the city, a county road along the north side of the property will become dedicated city right-of-way. The subdivision agreement stipulates that the road be maintained as city right-of-way for city access to utilities located in the road as well as access to maintain a ditch to the north of the road.
“There is an old dirt road that follows the ditch along there, that is where everybody goes out and 4-wheels after it rains,” City Administrator Brian Newton said at the meeting. “It’s not something we are going to pave, we are simply going to leave it there because we need access for maintenance of the ditch.”
As part of the subdivision agreement, Pure Properties, LLC has agreed to maintain and mow the area in question.
Newton added that several measures will be taken to deter access to the dirt road and ditch.
“We are putting no trespassing signs up and gates up because we simply don’t want people going down there anymore,” he said.
Along with language determining easements and right-of-way access to that road and ditch, the subdivision agreement also covers dedicated roads within the development and other related road improvements.
According to the subdivision agreement, the developer will be responsible to construct a dedicated street within the development which will consist of a portion of extended Bud Boulevard.
Pure Properties, LLC will also be responsible for paying the cost of improvements to Morningside Road, specifically acceleration and decelerations lanes leading to and from Bud Boulevard.
The full Morningside Crossing subdivision agreement can be found online within the city council agenda for September 11 at www.fremontne.gov/agendacenter.