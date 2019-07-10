The Fremont City Council approved a conditional use permit for a proposed apartment complex within the SunRidge Place housing development, and continued several items related to TIF funding for the proposed Fountain Springs Adult Apartment Properties, during its meeting on Tuesday.
The council voted 6-1 to approve a conditional use permit for a proposed 39-unit complex within the SunRidge Place housing development in east Fremont. Councilmember Matt Bechtel was absent from the meeting.
Approval of a conditional use permit was required to move forward with the project due to a change to the city’s Unified Development Code (UDC) in April 2018 which changed multi-family uses to conditional uses in the UR, Urban Residential zoning district.
“When this project was originally targeted it was zoned R-4 and permitted under the required code,” Dave Mitchell, representing project developer Capstone Development Group, said. “It was only until April of 2018 that it was changed.”
The area of application is zoned UR, Urban Residential which allows a maximum of 24 units per acre. The proposed site is approximately 3.25 acres, and the proposed density of the apartment complex is 12 units — or roughly half the maximum allowed under the UDC — per acre.
The proposed complex consists of four buildings with 39 three- and four-bedroom units, and a community center included in one of the buildings.
It also includes a playground, a community garden and a barbecue patio and would be located on the south-central portion of the overall SunRidge Place development, abutting Jack Sutton Drive between Luther and Johnson Roads.
“It’s a very good quality housing development for the community,” Mitchell said. “It’s actually a little community that they are bringing to the SunRidge development and it has many of the amenities that have been raised as issues in the past as far as green space and other aspects.”
While the council voted to advance the proposed complex located in SunRidge Place, a determination of providing more than $3 million in tax incremental financing for a proposed 55 years of age and over complex on N. Yager Road between 29th and 32nd streets was continued until August.
Following a 4-3 vote by the council, acting as the Community Development Agency, to recommend denial of a proposed amendment to the 23rd and Bell Street redevelopment plan to accommodate the Fountain Springs Adult Apartment Properties project, representatives of the project asked that several other related items on the council’s agenda be continued until the full council was present.
One of those related items is a proposed redevelopment agreement for the Fountain Spring Adult Apartment Properties project that involves the use of TIF to pay for eligible expenditures under the Nebraska Community Development Law.
The agreement would authorize the issuance of $3,949,100 in TIF dollars for the project. TIF is intended to reimburse the redeveloper for eligible expenditures which, according to the redevelopment agreement, include site acquisition cost, site preparation cost, utility cost, design expenses and landscaping.
The proposed Fountain Springs Adult Apartment Properties project is planned to include nine, 24-unit apartment buildings, totaling 216 units, on an approximately 11-acre parcel of land on N. Yager Road between 29th and 32nd streets.
The Fountain Springs Adult Apartment Properties project is designed to provide housing for people ages 55 and over, according to Robert Fields of Anew Development.
He added that the apartment complex is designed to be transitional housing for older adults looking for a more carefree living situation after their children have moved out of the house, or they no longer want to worry about the upkeep of their homes.
According to Fields, units at the complex will average around 1,000 sq. feet and the property is expected to be managed by Don Peterson & Associates Real Estate.
Consideration of the items on Tuesday’s agenda is continued until the council’s first scheduled meeting in August.