The Fremont City Council approved an amended resolution authorizing the City Attorney to pursue a fact-finding investigation and to provide legal analysis regarding reimbursement of unpaid earnest money/escrow and other expenses and fees resulting from a purchase agreement signed by RTG Medical Inc.
The resolution was passed by a 7-0 council vote, and was amended to include language clarifying the initially proposed resolution brought forth by Councilmember Susan Jacobus.
The originally proposed, un-amended resolution stated: "Resolution requesting and authorizing City Attorney to pursue full reimbursement of unpaid earnest money /escrow in the amount of $9660 and all other expenses / fees incurred as a result of Purchase Agreement signed by RTG Medical Inc on March 8, 2018 and approved by City Council per Ordinance 2018-5435 on March 13, 2018."
The amended resolution unanimously passed by the council charges the City Attorney with investigating the legality of the contract, as well issues regarding city administration's handling of the matter, but does not direct legal counsel to initiate actions to collect the unpaid earnest/escrow monies.
Throughout a lengthy discussion between council members, nearly every member sought to make clear that the matter is less to do with recovering $9,660 from RTG Medical, if they were to found to be contractually obligated to pay the remaining amount, and more about determining whether or not actions taken by Mayor Scott Getzschman and City Administrator Brian Newtown regarding the matter were done in accordance with state and local statutes.
Those questions center on whether or not Newton provided the council with complete information regarding the initial collection of escrow after the council amended the original ordinance (Ordinance 2018-5435), conveying the sale of city property to RTG Medical, allowing the company an additional 120 days to close the deal--as well as a subsequent deal brokered by Getzschman with RTG Medical to settle the originally agreed upon $19,660 earnest payment down to $10,000 without council input or approval.
"This was not the fault of RTG, this was the fault of improper oversight by city administration," Jacobus said at the meeting.
Councilmember Brad Yerger echoed that message during the meeting on Thursday.
"This is not really about RTG as a business or their contributions to the community," he said. "It seems to me that there are three issues here: It's a matter of contract and contract law. It's a matter of ordinance enforcement and ordinance law for the municipal code of the City of Fremont, and the authority and communication to and from council and actions taken with or without council permission once ordinances are approved."
The original ordinance (Ordinance 2018-5435) approved the sale of a 5.76-acre city-owned lot (Lot 4) in the Nelson Business Park to RTG Medical for $196,600.
The purchase agreement within that ordinance allowed RTG Medical a total of 120 days to meet conditions prior to closing following signing on March 14 — or earnest money totaling $19,660 would be forfeited by the company.
While the purchase agreement stated that the $19,660 escrow payment was to be deposited with a mutually acceptable title company within those 120 days, it was later determined that the money was never deposited.
“(City) staff should have followed through and we should have had the dollars put into escrow, but that didn’t happen,” Mayor Scott Getzschman said during a council discussion on the matter at a meeting on Dec. 11.
At a council meeting back on July 10, council members approved an amendment to allow RTG Medical to extend the real estate purchase agreement another 120 days.
“A day before that (original) 120 days expired, we were asked by (City Administrator Brian Newton) — who made the staff report — to extend that another 120 days,” Jacobus said during the council meeting on Dec. 11. “Mr. Newton was aware at that moment in time that the money had not been collected and put in escrow. We were never given that full information to extend the 120 days for a contract when there was already word on the street that it wasn’t going to happen because Elkhorn and Gallery 23 were looking at having RTG purchase land there.”
According to the proposed resolution to seek full reimbursement, in September city staff was informed RTG was planning to purchase land elsewhere and would not be following through on their purchase contract with the city.
According to Getzschman, RTG had never signed the amended agreement passed on July 10 extending the purchase agreement another 120 days.
“So in their mind it was a null in void agreement, no dollars were at stake,” he said. “So basically the city did send them a bill for $19,660 and they came back with a statement.”
Getzschman also stated he had a meeting with RTG after the city billed the company for the full escrow amount.
“I did meet with them and we had a conversation and they agreed to pay $10,000,” he said.
Jacobus said that if the council had been informed about the uncollected escrow initially--she would also have been willing to negotiate the amount down to $10,000.
"Had this been done properly, had this been brought to us I would have been a strong supporter of saying let's just remove the rest of the money--this wouldn't have been an issue and we wouldn't be here today," she said. "We just have too many unilateral decisions being made, too many unilateral discussions that don't include full disclosure to the council that allows us to make adequate governance decisions."
Councilmember Linda McClain conveyed a similar message during the discussion on Thursday.
"I do believe we should have had this brought back to us, and I believe that had it been brought back to us and had we been told what was going on and had we been asked to say can we settle with RTG for $10,000--then all of us being reasonable and sound minded people would have said yes that sounds fair," she said. "Our heartburn is that we didn't know, so that is a problem which is separate from the issue with RTG."
Councilmember Mark Jensen also offered a simple explanation for what the ultimately approved resolution authorizing investigation will hope to answer.
"We want to have the attorney come back and tell us what went wrong, where it went wrong and what we need to do to not have it happen again," he said. "This was never intended to put RTG in the crosshairs."