The Fremont City Council was scheduled to consider resolutions to terminate the employment of City Administrator Brian Newton and Assistant City Administrator Shane Wimer during its meeting on Tuesday. On an night when three new council members — Glen Ellis, Mark Jensen and Brad Yerger — were sworn in, the council’s newest members were set to be thrust into a discussion regarding the potential termination of the two city administrators.
The separate resolutions were brought forth by current council member Susan Jacobus, who also aimed to introduce a resolution to appoint an interim city administrator until Fremont’s Unified Development Code is revised and a permanent position as city administrator is created and filled, according to information on an amended city council agenda released late Monday afternoon.
At press time, the meeting was still underway with discussions regarding those resolutions not started. Updates regarding those discussions can be found on the Fremont Tribune’s Twitter with a full story coming in Thursday’s edition.