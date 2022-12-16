Council members concerned about LB840 deficit

The new president of the Fremont City Council on Tuesday lamented the negative balance in the city’s LB840 fund, vowing to oppose committing any money for projects from the coffer until it had been replenished and was back in the black.

According to a staff report, the city’s Local Option Economic Development Plan funds and their usage are detailed in a public report to residents on a regular basis. Called LB840, the official name of the fund is Local Option Municipal Economic Development Act, approved by the state Legislature in 1991.

Fremont grant administrator Angie Olson compiled the report for the council, detailing all the financial elements of the city’s use of the sales tax revenue—which is derived from a one half of 1 percent tax draw – and, “is split equally between Public Safety, Streets and Flood Control, and Economic Development.”

Per Olson’s report, the city’s LB840 balance is slightly more than $2.17 million, however because of future obligations made by the city to fund various aspects of the city’s Technology Park as well as a rebate to the company producing the film, “I am a Man,” the fund technically has a negative balance of more than $592,000.

The issue has drawn criticism from former council member Brad Yerger, who in a Nov. 8 meeting of the council voted no on a resolution granting more than $260,000 in possible future rebates to the film, “I am a Man” because he did not want the LB840 fund to go into a negative balance.

Yerger, who lost his re-election bid in November and left the council earlier in Tuesday’s meeting, spoke out about the LB840 report during the meeting, speaking as a public citizen.

In his comments, Yerger took Olson to task, alleging her report was confusing and in his opinion inaccurate. He said the fund has a negative balance.

“What do we have in the balance? We should be managing this on a black bottom line,” Yerger said. “Working on a deficit is bad city governance.”

In addition to Yerger’s comments, former council member Susan Jacobus also complained about the report, asking why the fund was in a negative balance.

“The balance sheet … I wonder how we came to such a deficit,” Jacobus asked. “You are obligated and over-extended yourselves and you’re operating in the red. At what point do you ask these property developers to foot the bill?”

Following the questions and comment by the two former council members, the LB840 fund balance was discussed by several city council members.

Newly sworn-in council member Paul Von Behren, who was at his first meeting after being elected in November, said he understood that the fund’s guidelines do not prohibit the council from designating more money to project requests even though the balance is technically in the red.

Newly elected council president Mark W. Jensen said he was concerned about the fund, and said no more allocations should be approved at the moment.

“No more (projects) until we are in the black,” Jensen told fellow council members.

Council member Glen Ellis said the report on the LB840 funds could be misinterpreted and asked City Administrator Jody Sanders to explain the complexities of it to the council.

During the meeting, Sanders told council members a positive amount of money is in the account, but future spending has been allocated and would need to be paid when those bills or invoices come into the city. She assured council members all bills and invoices would, and could, be paid.

In a Thursday interview with the Fremont Tribune, Sanders stressed that the LB840 account has more than $2.170 million in it currently, but that the city council has approved delegating those funds and more when invoices and payment requests arrive. She also noted, as did Olson in her staff report, that the city’s LB840 fund replenishes itself monthly with an average of $80,000 to $100,000 in sales tax revenue being deposited each month.

“We show it (in reports) on a cash basis – how much we have in the bank account. In some instances, we know ahead of time what we’ve committed,” Sanders explained. “That commitment doesn’t (get paid) until (the request) goes all the way to the city council (for final approval).”

Sanders said the LB840 funds committed to the Technology Park will not be used likely until spring and summer 2023 when construction needs on the park resume and invoices come into the city.

As for the “I am a Man” film, which is receiving rebate funds based on how much the film’s production company spends in Fremont on the project, those funds will not be paid out until the filming is complete and receipts for expenses are submitted, she added.

Sanders also noted that while the “I am a Man” production company sought more than $260,000 in rebate cash, there is a chance the expenses will total less than that and a smaller amount will be refunded to the production company.

“Past films have received less than what they asked for,” she said, noting that many film production companies overestimate their expenses as worst-case scenario planning.

But, Sanders said the fund’s money and the negative balance is somewhat misleading to those who do not follow the issue closely.

“(With LB840) it is all about the timing of when these things come through,” Sanders said.