The Fremont City Council will consider several items related to a proposed 216 unit adult apartment complex on N. Yager Road between 29th and 32nd streets during its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday.
The council will consider a requested comprehensive plan amendment from commercial to residential, a voluntary annexation petition, and a conditional use permit for the project known as Fountain Spring Adult Apartment Properties being developed by Anew Development and Eastowne Development.
The proposed residential housing development sits on an approximately 11 acre parcel of land and is planned to include nine twenty-four unit apartment buildings, for a total of 216 units. The proposed apartments will be “adult” housing, reserved for people ages 55 and over.
“The owners of the lots have held them for many years unsuccessfully,” wrote Robert Fields of Anew Development, LLC in an application to the City of Fremont. “The twenty-four apartment two story buildings are to be comprised of generous sized one and two bedroom units. There will be ample surface and garage parking to address the 55 and over complex.”
According to Fremont Planning Director Jennifer Dam, the total of 216 units is fewer than the maximum that could be potentially developed on the site according to city code.
The applicants request to amend the city’s comprehensive plan for the site from commercial to residential is part of an effort to square the site’s underlying zoning with the comprehensive plan.
Currently the area is zone UR Urban Residential, but the comprehensive plan designates the area for commercial development.
“It makes sense to have the comprehensive plan designation correspond with the underlying zoning, particularly since there are no plans for commercial development,” Dam wrote in a staff report regarding the request.
She also indicated that the area has been declared blighted and substandard and has a redevelopment plan in place. However, the applicant intends to apply to amend the redevelopment plan for the apartment units, which must be in conformance with the comprehensive plan.
Applicants for the proposed project are also seeking a voluntary annexation for one parcel which is currently not within city limits.
The parcel being considered for voluntary annexation is Lot 2, Fountain Springs 4th Subdivision.
According to Dam, annexation will allow the city to receive the property tax revenues from the development on the property as well as sales taxes on the materials used on the development.
“Based on the proposed site plan, the improvement value of between 3 and 4 of the apartment buildings and 5 of the garage structures would be added to the tax base,” she wrote in a staff report. “Additionally the sales taxes from the construction materials for these facilities would benefit the City. This offsets the marginal cost of providing services to the site.”
Applicants are also seeking a conditional use permit for the proposed apartment complex.
Dam recommends conditional approval of the conditional use permit based on the project meeting a variety of requirements.
Some of those requirements include the proposed apartment buildings conformation to setback requirements, development of a landscape plan, adequate number of parking and garage spaces, a site plan with building and impervious surface coverage ratios, and bufferyards required at the north and east side of the property.
The council’s full agenda can be found online at www.fremontne.gov/agendacenter.
The City Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 400 E. Military. A study session will take place before the meeting beginning at 6:45 p.m.