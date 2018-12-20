The Fremont City Council will consider a resolution which would seek full reimbursement of uncollected earnest money from Readytech-Go (RTG) Medical regarding a real estate contract approved by ordinance earlier this year.
The resolution is being brought forth by Councilmember Susan Jacobus and seeks to authorize the city attorney (McGrath North Law Firm) to pursue full reimbursement of uncollected earnest money, or escrow, in the amount of $9,660 and all other expenses incurred including all legal, survey, and appraisal fees and other costs regarding the approved sale of real estate to RTG Medical as approved by Ordinance 2018-5435—which was passed by the council on March 13.
The original ordinance (Ordinance 2018-5435) approved the sale of a 5.76-acre city-owned lot (Lot 4) in the Nelson Business Park to RTG Medical for $196,600.
The purchase agreement within that ordinance allowed RTG Medical a total of 120 days to meet conditions prior to closing following signing on March 14 — or earnest money totaling $19,660 would be forfeited by the company.
While the purchase agreement stated that the $19,660 escrow payment was to be deposited with a mutually acceptable title company within those 120 days, it was later determined that the money was never deposited.
“(City) staff should have followed through and we should have had the dollars put into escrow, but that didn’t happen,” Mayor Scott Getzschman said during a council discussion on the matter at a meeting on Dec. 10.
At a council meeting on July 10, council members approved an amendment to allow RTG Medical to extend the real estate purchase agreement another 120 days.
“A day before that (original) 120 days expired, we were asked by (City Administrator Brian Newton) — who made the staff report — to extend that another 120 days,” Jacobus said during the council meeting on Dec. 10. “Mr. Newton was aware at that moment in time that the money had not been collected and put in escrow. We were never given that full information to extend the 120 days for a contract when there was already word on the street that it wasn’t going to happen because Elkhorn and Gallery 23 were looking at having RTG purchase land there.”
According to the proposed resolution to seek full reimbursement, in September city staff was informed RTG had purchased land elsewhere and would not be following through on their purchase contract with the city.
According to Getzschman, the company had never signed the amended agreement passed on July 10 extending the purchase agreement another 120 days.
“So in their mind it was a null in void agreement, no dollars were at stake,” he said. “So basically the city did send them a bill for $19,660 and they came back with a statement.”
Getzschman also stated he had a meeting with RTG after the city billed the company for the full escrow amount.
“I did meet with them and we had a conversation and they agreed to pay $10,000,” he said. “Our cost for this entire project was $7,883 dollars — that is everything that we had involved….quite frankly had we went a whole heck of a lot further it would’ve went to litigation which we probably would’ve paid a lot more than $19,660 for.”
Information provided along with the resolution seeking full reimbursement claims that Getzschman did not have the legal authority to unilaterally alter, or render void, portions of the contract between RTG and the city. Nor did he have the power to unilaterally dismiss a portion of the required earnest money due as a result of the previously approved contract, nor did he or Newton have the authority to withhold and or deny information to the city council relevant to its governance decision when approving the amendment on July 10.
“This never came to fruition, the contracts were never signed and this was never completed,” Jacobus said. “We extended this for 120 days when the administration knew full well that this escrow had never been received. We had no knowledge of this and we had an ordinance that was to be followed that was approved by all of the council members.”
During the discussion at the council meeting on Dec. 10, Getzschman said it was within his legal authority to broker the agreement with RTG Medical to drop the full $19,660 escrow payment to $10,000.
“I have superintending control to deal with affairs within the city and I did make that decision and we had that conversation and covered the costs we had with the project,” he said.
City Attorney Mark Enenbach said that was also his understanding of the situation.
“As I understand it the mayor settled this and he felt he had the power to do it,” he said.
The Fremont City Council meeting is set for 6 p.m. on Dec. 20 in the City Council Chambers at 400 E. Military Avenue.