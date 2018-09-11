Two proposed mixed-use developments on Morningside Road may move closer to reality as the Fremont City Council is set to consider approval of subdivision agreements for each development on Tuesday.
The Council is set to consider approval of subdivision agreements for both the Morningside Pointe and Morningside Crossing developments at its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday.
The subdivision agreement proposals come after the Council previously approved final plats for both developments during its most recent meeting on August 28. Those final plats were both approved by 7-0 votes.
Morningside Pointe is a proposed mixed-use development that is planned to be built just east of the Deerfield Subdivision near the corner of Luther Road and Morningside Road in southeast Fremont. Morningside Crossing would be located at the northeast corner of Morningside Road and Johnson Road near the Highway 275 interchange.
A portion of the proposed subdivision agreement between Morningside Pointe developers Fremont Area Land Co. and the City of Fremont calls for the extension of Luther Road south to Samuel Drive.
According to a staff report prepared by City Administrator Brian Newton, the extension of Luther Road is planned to be a two=step process with the first phase extending Luther Road approximately 350 feet south to Samuel Drive. The second phase would extend Luther Road from Samuel Drive to Lot 16, which is located another 825 feet south at the end of the final plat.
One half of the right-of-way for the Luther Road extension was dedicated to the City by the Deerfield Subdivision when it was platted, with the other half dedicated in the Morningside Pointe final plat.
The cost to the City for the extension is estimated at $33,000 for portions of three intersections between Luther and Samuel. The remaining cost of the extension, which is estimated at $170,000, would be shared between Fremont Area Land Co. and Deerfield Subdivision through an Improvement District to all lots within both subdivisions.
The Fremont City Council meeting is set for 7 p.m. within the City Council Chambers at 400 E.. Military Avenue. A study session will be held prior to the meeting at 6:45 p.m.