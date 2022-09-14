Council votes to lower tax levy

The Fremont City Council on Tuesday night unanimously approved the mayor’s budget proposal that lowers the city’s property tax levy by 7% for the 2023 budget year.

“I have listened closely to what Fremont residents have been sharing with me,” said Mayor Joey Spellerberg. “Fremont residents are very concerned about increasing costs due to record inflation, increasing gas prices, and escalating food costs.”

Spellerberg talked about the council’s decision.

“The action tonight by the city council lowers the property tax levy, giving relief to property taxpayers,” Spellerberg said in a news release. “As our property tax base grows, my focus continues to be on controlling our spending and maintaining our strong financial position.”

In 2021-22, the taxes for a home valued at $150,000 was $489.

Because of the lower levy, the mayor’s proposal will decrease it to $454 – a savings of $35 for the year.

The mayor again praised city staff and department heads at the meeting for their hard work in staying within budget and maintaining the fiscally strong AA- Bond Rating with Standard and Poor’s.

“As our community grows, Fremont is in a strong financial position to address our future needs,” Spellerberg said. “This action tonight represents the city’s commitment to lead the way and provide welcome relief during this high inflationary period.”