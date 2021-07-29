County board approves resolution for CoreTech to provide IT assessment

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution allowing an Omaha computer services company to provide a technology assessment and planning proposal for the county at its meeting Wednesday morning.
The resolution was passed 4-2, with Supervisors Greg Beam and Dan Weddle voting against. Supervisor Doug Backens was not in attendance.
Supervisor Bob Bendig said the IT Committee, also comprised of Beam and Backens, had made the recommendation to have CoreTech complete an assessment report, technology plan and IT roadmap not to exceed $15,000.
"This is an assessment just to see what they think or feel that the county's structure ought to be for IT," he said. "And that would be whether we should have an outside company and maybe an inside person, kind of a dual type of situation, or hire somebody internally to do it."
However, Beam said he recently met with the City of Fremont and preferred them to provide the county with an IT assessment, as he said they would need to conduct one prior to giving support.
While the city declined to provide IT services to the county around 11 years ago, Beam said it has recently been assisting smaller towns in the area.
"So they've been gearing toward, in their department, more than just their internal stuff," he said. "I think we should hire them, and part of that is that they would have to come in here and do exactly what CoreTech is doing, to see what's here."
Upon completion of the assessment, Beam said a recommendation will most likely be given to the county to obtain some kind of IT department.
"Why spend this money to go around and analyze all of this with this private company and then the city will do it as well in the end?" he said.
While Chairman Bob Missel said he was not opposed to having the city provide the county with IT support, he said he would prefer if CoreTech provided the initial assessment.
"We have to remind ourselves we aren't the professionals," he said. "We're just kind of supervising the project, and I think we do need an outside professional opinion."
While a motion to possibly table the item to request a proposal from the city was discussed, the board ultimately passed the initial motion before Missel thanked the committee's members for their work."
"This hasn't been a smooth process, but it's one that we all recognize that we desperately need to move toward," he said. "And it would be my hope that this assessment in hand would just give us a little better direction as we make that decision on who's the best to select for the job moving forward."
The board also heard comments on the proposed vacation of County Road U Boulevard and County Road 29 in the Elkhorn Township east of Fremont.
Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert said the Union Pacific Railroad is planning on building a bridge for trains in the area.
"They've asked me about closing the road that comes in," he said. "The road doesn't carry too many people, but it goes down to the river on both sides."
Although Huppert said the Elkhorn Township Board sent a letter giving the OK for the project, Bryan Maschmeier of the board said there was a miscommunication and that the board approved of the study, but not the project.
"If we dead end those roads with big cul-de-sacs as Scott said, it's an opportunity for people to go there and dump," he said. "And that will happen. It's going to be an isolated area now with no through traffic at all, so as a member of the township, we don't want that."
Huppert said he would notify Union Pacific, which would likely have to move the crossing further to the north.
The board also received a letter from attorney David Mitchell on behalf of Gary and Chris Reimers for their proposed pig farm north of Snyder.
The farm's conditional use permit was approved by the board at its June 30 meeting on the condition that it receives an easement for access and utilities after several nearby residents spoke out against the operation.
However, Zoning Administrator Jean Andrews said the letter stated that the farm had no access easement and would more than likely not have a utility easement.
The board also approved awarding $100,000 of funds from the Fremont and Dodge County Convention and Visitors Bureau Capital Improvement Grant to Keene Memorial Library.
The funds, which were recently granted, will be given to the library over the course of three years for its $9 million expansion project.
The board also approved a request for Community Development Block Grant funds for the Fremont Rod and Gun Club repair project, including $757.50 to the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District to be reimbursed by the grant funds and $176,414.36 to JEO Consulting Group.
In paying JEO for their work, the board also approved a transfer of $111,000 from the Inheritance Fund to the Flood Control Fund, which Missel said only has around $66,000.
The board also approved a reversal of a bid awarded to Burns and McDonnell for the Rawhide Creek Watershed Work Plan's Environmental Assessment and a reissue of request for proposals.
In other news, the board approved conditional use permit renewals for Sharon Thernes and Terry Marquardt and new permits for Tyler Thernes and Randy Kreikemeier.