County board approves resolution for CoreTech to provide IT assessment

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution allowing an Omaha computer services company to provide a technology assessment and planning proposal for the county at its meeting Wednesday morning.

The resolution was passed 4-2, with Supervisors Greg Beam and Dan Weddle voting against. Supervisor Doug Backens was not in attendance.

Supervisor Bob Bendig said the IT Committee, also comprised of Beam and Backens, had made the recommendation to have CoreTech complete an assessment report, technology plan and IT roadmap not to exceed $15,000.

"This is an assessment just to see what they think or feel that the county's structure ought to be for IT," he said. "And that would be whether we should have an outside company and maybe an inside person, kind of a dual type of situation, or hire somebody internally to do it."

However, Beam said he recently met with the City of Fremont and preferred them to provide the county with an IT assessment, as he said they would need to conduct one prior to giving support.

While the city declined to provide IT services to the county around 11 years ago, Beam said it has recently been assisting smaller towns in the area.