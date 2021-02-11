County board moves forward with paving of Yager Road for manufacturing facility

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved creating an agreement to pave part of North Yager Road to prepare for business development at its meeting Wednesday.
"I think this is a wonderful opportunity for Dodge County and the city of Fremont to see this new business come to us, a potential $70 million project," Chairman Bob Missel said. "It just looks like a great project from a business standpoint, a cold storage facility with access to the rail to move product."
Compound Holdings intends to construct a warehouse and distribution and manufacturing facility at the northwest intersection of North Yager Road and County Road T.
The project, estimated to cost between $70 and $80 million, would hire more than 70 employees and will allow for future expansion of its state-of-the-art facility.
Missel said project liaison Roger Rau told him road access to the property would be required.
"They did a traffic study based on the build, and they estimate about 45 to 50 trucks a day on that piece of dirt at the moment," Missel said. "So clearly, paving is critical."
For the project's estimated cost of $600,000, Missel said Compound Holdings and the county decided each party would pay 50% of the project, which would include the paving of Yager Road up north approximately a half-mile from the intersection.
"Dodge County's Highway Department would manage and oversee the project and would further ask that the County Attorney's Office prepare a document that allows both parties to sign off on it, outlining each party's commitment to the project," Missel said.
While the ground would become part of the city, the road would continue to be owned by the county. Missel said Compound Holdings had been working with the City of Fremont and had been approved for LB840 funding.
Missel said access is especially important in the area, which could attract more businesses.
"If we put a paved road out there, I think that's going to ring the bell for more development in the area," he said. "So it's going to increase the value of that ground."
As to the cost of the project, Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert said the $600,000 was an estimate that could go higher.
"I didn't know which way the trucks were going to be coming in and out of, but we may have to spend a little more on that turning radius down at the intersection and do a little more work on those businesses that are there for their entrances, too," he said.
Huppert also said extra turning lanes may also have to be put in, which would increase the cost along with other unknowns.
Former Highway Superintendent Alan Doll, who has been working with the department on flood matters, also spoke on the project and recommended the use of an engineer to estimate the cost.
With four residents and four businesses along the paved stretch, Doll said the county may need to look at concreting the driveway radiuses and including one or two left-hand turns.
"With the traffic engineer study that they have done, we need that to give to our engineer so when he makes an estimate, he knows whether he needs to put turning lanes in or not, and now's the time," he said. "To the east, if that ever gets developed, then you can require that developer to widen the road and provide right-hand turns."
Doll also recommended making improvements to the intersection, which had been damaged due to trucks running off the edge with the lane's widths.
"Take care of it now, because you're going to probably end up paving T all the way over to Luther in the future," he said. "So it all needs to be looked at, so you need to really spend your money right now, get that all engineered and figured out, where you're going to go."
Missel agreed, and said the county could hire an engineer to work with the highway department and attorney's office to develop a plan of action.
Supervisor Lon Strand also agreed, saying the county should focus on improvements to the area.
"I think it's good to look bigger picture here, and I don't know if we do the work or don't do the work, but I like the idea of making the person to the east, if something goes in there, partially fund it as well," he said.
The board unanimously approved the development of the agreement pending the estimate of an engineer's plan.
"This is exciting to see a project of this scale coming to our county, and I look forward to being part of its development," Missel said.
The board also took two emergency items, one of which was the resignation letter of Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass, who wrote that he would step down effective March 1.
Glass, who has been attorney since 2011, was originally arrested for driving under the influence on March 23, 2020, pleading guilty on Aug. 17, 2020. Serving 15 months of probation, he was arrested again for arriving to pick up his children while intoxicated on Jan. 28.
"I intend to use my last few days in office to wrap up office affairs and to assist in easing the transition process," Glass said in the letter. "I am most certain that attorneys and staff members remaining in the office will keep it up and running as smoothly and as efficiently as possible."
The board approved Glass' resignation, 6-1, with Supervisor Greg Beam voting against. Missel said the duty would fall on the board to appoint a new county attorney.
Additionally, the board also approved a motion to have a public hearing on the county's 2020 One- and Six-Year Road Improvement Program at 10:15 a.m. Feb. 24.
The hearing would allow for public comment on the county's various road improvement projects. As the hearing must take place by March 1, Missel said an emergency item was necessary.
The board also heard an update from Huppert, who said the snow removal process had been difficult, but the department was keeping up.
"A lot of my guys are working Saturday and Sunday, so we're putting a lot of hours in," he said.
Huppert said one truck was inoperable, while a plow had been involved in an accident last Thursday after sliding past a stop sign.
Additionally, Huppert also said all but four members of his department had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with two declining, and that the Elkhorn Township had been obligated with $4.5 million in funding for road repairs.
Huppert also gave an update on flooding near Ridge Road, which he said had barricades in place and was being checked on a daily basis. He also said he wouldn't know the damages until the water leaves.
"There is water underneath that ice, and it's still moving," Huppert said. "It's gone down some, but it's not safe."
Emergency Manager Tom Smith said the area would see more ice development as freezing temperatures continue this week.
"The expectation from the National Weather Service is that we will see some additional ice jam floodings, and it's more than likely we will this year with the increased precipitation amount and the snow," he said. "There's a lot of snow that's along the Platte River right now, so it all depends on the amount of precipitation and the temperature changes."
Huppert said he was working with Smith to place a gauge near the road, as he's received many calls that have said the area has never been flooded.
"So when people drive down there, they can see that this is where it was in 2019," he said. "So we're working on that."
The board also approved $1,431,248.88 in financial claims, with around $1.2 million going to Motorola Solutions for the county's radio tower project. Missel said the funding had already been allotted through a bond issue.
Additionally, the board received a status update document on the project from manager Rey Freeman.
"This kind of outlines where we're at, what the future looks like," Missel said, "so just take a little time with that."