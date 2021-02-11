County board moves forward with paving of Yager Road for manufacturing facility

With four residents and four businesses along the paved stretch, Doll said the county may need to look at concreting the driveway radiuses and including one or two left-hand turns.

"With the traffic engineer study that they have done, we need that to give to our engineer so when he makes an estimate, he knows whether he needs to put turning lanes in or not, and now's the time," he said. "To the east, if that ever gets developed, then you can require that developer to widen the road and provide right-hand turns."

Doll also recommended making improvements to the intersection, which had been damaged due to trucks running off the edge with the lane's widths.

"Take care of it now, because you're going to probably end up paving T all the way over to Luther in the future," he said. "So it all needs to be looked at, so you need to really spend your money right now, get that all engineered and figured out, where you're going to go."

Missel agreed, and said the county could hire an engineer to work with the highway department and attorney's office to develop a plan of action.

Supervisor Lon Strand also agreed, saying the county should focus on improvements to the area.