The Dodge County Board of Supervisors will consider securing $5 million in loan funding for flood disaster repairs during its meeting on Wednesday.
The potential $5 million in loan funds would come through the issuance of general obligation highway allocation bonds which would be used for road repairs and construction throughout the county.
Earlier this year, the Dodge County Board established a “Flood Disaster Relief Fund for 2019,” consisting of $4 million to be set aside for flood recovery until federal aid becomes available.
The resolution approved during the board’s meeting on March 27 stated that $1 million would be transferred from the county’s interest fund and $3 million transferred from the capital improvement/economic development fund.
It also authorized the board’s finance committee to solicit loans or bonds from area banks to add to that fund as needed.
Dodge County was included in President Donald Trump’s March 21 order declaring a disaster for Nebraska, making it eligible for funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
The goal is for the county to set aside money now, with the expectation that FEMA will reimburse costs at a later date.
“The reality is that those FEMA dollars could be a couple of years away so that payback is in our future. It’s not today. And of course, we’ll need the money today,” Dodge County Board Chairman Bob Missel said back in March.
Ultimately, FEMA will reimburse the county for 75 percent of its flood damages, while the state of Nebraska will fund 12.5 percent. The county is responsible for funding the remaining 12.5 percent locally.
Other flood-related items on the board agenda for Wednesday include the consideration of three interlocal agreements for cost sharing of the Flood Disaster of 2019 between Dodge County and Cotterell, Maple and Hooper townships.
The board previously approved similar interlocal agreements with Webster, Union and Everett townships during its meeting on May 23.
The board will also consider taking action on a cost-sharing proposal brought forth by the Joint Water Management Advisory Board to pay a consulting fee to JEO Consulting Group for assistance in the filing of an application for Water Sustainability Funding with the Nebraska Natural Resources Commission.
If passed, the county would pay a $3,000 share of the total $10,000 fee to JEO, while the City of Fremont and Lower Platte North Natural Resources District would each pay $3,000 and the Village of Inglewood would pay $1,000.
Along with the application for Water Sustainability Funding, the Joint Water Management Board will also file a notice of intent for Hazard Mitigation Grant funding with the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency in efforts to fund a comprehensive study of flooding and drainage throughout the county.
“This will open the door, to what we hope, is a large grant to fund a comprehensive study on the river corridor and the drainage that flows into it,” Missel said.
The Dodge County Board of Supervisors meeting is set to begin at 9 a.m. on June 5 on the third floor of the Dodge County Courthouse. The board’s full agenda can be found online at https://dodgecounty.nebraska.gov/agendas.