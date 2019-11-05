The Dodge County Board of Supervisors will discuss items concerning the March flooding, including templates for interlocal agreements for disasters during its meeting Wednesday morning.
The templates were provided by the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association, according to the board’s agenda. The item was requested by Dodge County Emergency Management Director Thomas Smith.
The different templates provide emergency interlocal agreements for cities, drainage districts and villages. They state that the county will help the party with repair, while the party will “protect and defend Dodge County … against any and all claims, demands (and) suits.”
The board will also discuss a resolution that would authorize Chairman Bob Missel to sign an agreement between the county and the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District for funding to reconstruct the Platte River Ames Dike.
The Community Development Grant would award the county with $485,000 to repair the dike, which was breached during the flooding last March.
Lowell Schroeder, community planner for NENEDD, told Missel in an email that grants like this one don’t typically move as fast.
“So we want to also move quickly so as the Corps of Engineers has a tight timeline to get the project completed before the potential for spring flooding,” Schroeder said.
Schroeder said Jeff Christensen, business loan specialist for NENEDD, would attend the meeting and answer any questions from the board concerning the general administration contract.
The full agenda can be found on the board’s website. The board will meet at the Dodge County Courthouse at 9 a.m. Wednesday.