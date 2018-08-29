During its Wednesday meeting, the Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved the 2018-2019 County Budget for a public hearing, set for Sept. 12 at 9:15 a.m. on the third floor of the Dodge County Courthouse.
This latest iteration of the budget calls for a 26.54 percent increase in taxes—a reduction from a preliminary estimate of 32.87 percent that was unveiled at the board’s Aug. 15 meeting—and would also see a 21.77 percent increase in the tax levy at $.26987 per $100 of valuation.
After the public hearing, the county will have until Sept. 20 to adopt the budget.
Board members largely attributed this year’s increase in spending to a recently approved project to revamp Dodge County’s emergency radio system used by first responders, which is expected to cost around $11 million, paid off at roughly $900,000 per year over 10 years.
The project is crucial, board members agreed, describing it as a necessary infrastructure upgrade that would help improve communications.
Board Chairman Bob Missel noted that this latest draft of the budget represented an improvement over the last draft, which had estimated that the county would have to raise the tax requirement by more than 30 percent. That reduction came after the finance committee met with department heads to identify areas of reduction.
“Percentage wise, it’s a significantly lower number,” Missel said. “It’s still higher than we’d like, but I guess, the reality of building this radio project, it’s significant. And it is a matter of public safety. It’s something that we probably, kind of kicked down the road.”
The City of Fremont updated its radio system in 2016, adopting the same system, known as ORION, that the county is now moving to. Those involved in public safety have argued that communication between the county and city has been hampered by the fact that the two are using different radio systems.
Despite the increase, board members maintained that the county has sailed a generally steady ship.
“For the most part, all the departments have done their due diligence in keeping their budgets down just like they always have,” said Supervisor Lon Strand. “We’ve done really well. It’s just kind of the perfect storm in regards to some of these things—between the radio and some other odds and ends.”
Still, Missel, who had previously said that Dodge County historically ranked close to the bottom out of Nebraska’s 93 counties when it came to its tax levy, conceded that, with the anticipated $.2698 levy, he’s “sure we’re a little more in the middle.”
He noted, however, that the county is still well below the statutory limit of $.50 and is probably still in the lower tier.
During Wednesday’s meeting, the board also voted to adopt a resolution, authorizing board members to sign the documents of a lease-purchase agreement with First National Bank in Omaha to purchase the radio equipment, as well as the four radio towers that will need to be constructed, in an amount not to exceed $9,700,000.
At the Aug. 15 meeting, board members also noted that rising jail expenses, driven by rising inmate populations and medical costs, has also contributed to budgetary issues.
At Wednesday’s meeting, board corrections chairman Greg Beam reported that in July 185 people were booked at the Dodge County Jail, with 102 being transported to the Saunders County Jail, where most Dodge County inmates are held.
Missel described the July boarding costs of more than $170,000 as a “stark reality.” Board members agreed that the incoming Washington County Jail could provide some benefits by adding more jail beds within reach, but Missel added that costs would still be high regardless.
“It doesn’t matter if the jail’s in Dodge County or Saunders County or Washington County, it’s still going to cost $65 a day to house and feed that prisoner,” he said. “As our numbers increase, the costs increase right along with it.”
The board also received notice that Nebraska Jails will be conducting its annual inspection of the Dodge County Holding Facility on Sept. 12, the same day as the board’s next regularly scheduled meeting.