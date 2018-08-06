Dodge County has hired two new attorneys, County Attorney Oliver Glass confirmed to the Fremont Tribune on Monday.
Attorneys Duke Drouillard and Brent Quandt have joined Glass’ team, filling in two openings—one prompted by a departure, and the other as part of a county decision to add a new deputy attorney position in order to accommodate the Dodge County Attorney Office’s growing caseload.
Drouillard previously served as a deputy county attorney in Saunders County, and Quandt served as a deputy county attorney in Adams County. Drouillard started on July 23 and Quandt started on Monday.
Glass told the Tribune that he applauded the county’s decision to permit him to hire a sixth deputy attorney, an expansion to his normal team of five. The Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved Glass’ request to do so on July 18.
“The County Board agrees with me that the workload really has increased a lot in the past several years,” Glass said. “I think both Duke and Brent will do a good job. They have quality experience in the legal world.”
The daily population of Dodge County inmates was between 30 and 40 when Glass first began at the County Attorney’s office. Now it’s usually between 75 and 85, Glass said. Glass said he believed that his office will be able to do more cases at a quicker pace, getting people out of the county jail faster and into whatever their next step is—whether it’s prison or otherwise.
One of the two openings was prompted by the departure of former Dodge County Deputy Attorney Marti Sleister, who departed from Glass’ office in May for undisclosed reasons.
Glass declined to elaborate on the reasons for her departure at the time, and again declined on Monday.