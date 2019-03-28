Dodge County is beginning the process of assessing damage to levees in the area and figuring out next steps. Officials are using an assessment from the Omaha Post State Emergency Response Team that detailed the status of the county’s levee system on March 20.
The assessment was completed on March 22, based on investigations that occurred on March 20. It identified several levee breaches along the Platte River, analyzed the path of floodwater across the county, and developed a preliminary plan to mitigate increased flood risk to the city of Fremont. The team primarily analyzed a breach at the “Ames Diking — Platte River LB levee” near County Road 11 but also assessed the area around County Road 19 and Lake Timberwood.
The analysis was completed with onsite visits, satellite imagery and footage from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department’s drone.
Now, members of a “joint water drainage district board” consisting of representatives from Dodge County, the city of Fremont, the village of Inglewood and the Lower Platte Natural Resource District, will move forward to work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on addressing damages, according to county Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Missel.
The Ames Diking, constructed in 1972, is located between North Bend and Ames near County Road 11 along the Platte. The SERT team determined that water breaching the Ames Diking was flooding out across the area south of Highway 30, eventually re-entering the Platte River at the Central Cut-Off Ditch, west of Ames. That water was not a direct threat to the city of Fremont, or anything east of the Central Cut-Off Ditch, the analysis determined.
“This breach, however, is causing significant damage to the locations between the breach and Central Cutoff Ditch for areas south of Highway 30,” the analysis said.
The report recommends that the Ames Diking be repaired — but that would come at a cost. An estimate included in the analysis values the repair at more than $4.3 million.
Additionally, addressing the levee system is complicated, Missel said. Levees have their own sponsors who are charged with reaching out to the Corps of Engineers to address issues, and the drainage district board must coordinate with those sponsors. Requests with the Corps of Engineers had been made as of Thursday, Missel said.
The analysis found no breaches in the area around the Fremont Cutoff Ditch. There had been reports of the entrance road into Lake Timberwood failing, but by the time the team had arrived, contractors were on site and had reconstructed much of the embankment, the analysis said.
The Fremont Cutoff Ditch “appeared to be full with Platte River backwater but did not show water overflowing in any direction” at the time of inspection. That ditch flows south along the west side of Lake Ventura , turning along the south edge of Lake Ventura and discharging out into the Platte.
The analysis also established a “working theory” for how floodwaters found their way into Fremont, expanding on explanations presented by city officials at the height of the flooding.
The network of breaches that likely caused significant flooding for Fremont began southeast of Lake Ventura, in a body of water that the report refers to as “Breach Lake.” The southwest corner of that lake, located south of Laguna Drive, breached, allowing floodwaters to enter the lake. As the lake overflowed, water overtopped a Rod and Gun Club road, west of County Road 19. It overflowed the area until it pushed up against County Road 19.
As officials have said and as the Tribune has reported, that water continued to flow until it washed away a part of County Road 19, right by Bryson’s Airboat Tours, creating a crucial breach: Platte River water continued to flow through the tear in County Road 19 downstream into the State Lakes and eventually into Inglewood and the southern section of Fremont.
A team of contractors, led by Sawyer Construction, spent days pouring truckloads of rip rap to fill the breach at County Road 19, as the Tribune had previously reported. It was a tough process; as they poured rip rap on one side of the breach, the flowing river waters ate away at the other side.
“It’s like two steps forward and one-and-three-quarter steps back,” Nate Williams of S2 Roll-Offs and Refuse, one of the contractors on site, said in a March 18 interview with the Tribune.
The assessment noted that by March 20, the contractors had stopped open water discharge from flowing through the broken County Road 19, but said that water was continuing to flow through and under the newly formed embankment. The SERT assessment recommended further work — It described the newly formed embankment as “not robust” and warned that the soils surrounding it were likely weakened due to the breach.
“It is recommended to overbuild this section to better resist future failure under hydraulic loading,” the assessment said.
The report also recommends building an additional overflow location southeast of Breach Lake, creating a new path for future floodwater to re-enter the Platte River before reaching County Road 19.
No pricing estimates were given on the work to bolster the area around County Road 19, but the analysis recommended a more detailed analysis to address “larger regional hydraulic conditions.”