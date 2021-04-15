Deadline approaching for Nebraska personal property returns

Since the May 1, 2021, personal property deadline falls on a Saturday, owners of personal property must file their Nebraska Personal Property Return and Schedule on or before May 3, 2021, with the Dodge County Assessor’s Office.

If you have property at more than one location, contact the Assessor’s Office to determine the correct tax district.

A Nebraska Personal Property Return and Schedule must be filed for all depreciable tangible personal property that is: Owned or held on January 1, 12:01 a.m. of each year; or leased from or to another person. (Payment or nonpayment of sales tax does not impact the property tax status of tangible personal property.)

If depreciable tangible personal property subject to taxation is not reported by May 3, 2021, it is subject to the following penalties: Value added after May 3, but on or before June 30: 10% of the tax due on the value added; value added on or after July 1: 25% of the tax due on the value added.

Anyone with questions may contact Susan at 402-727-3916 or susan.severson@dodgecounty.ne.gov.

