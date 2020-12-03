Deadline approaching for Permissive Exemption Applications

The Dodge County Assessor reminds residents that Permissive Exemption Applications are due on or before Dec. 31, 2020.
Any eligible organization seeking Continuation of Property Tax Exemption must file a Statement of Reaffirmation of Tax Exemption Form 451A, on or before Dec. 31, 2020, in the county where the property is located. Failure to file will result in the loss of any tax exempt status. Call 402-727-3916 with questions or concerns.
If you do not receive Form 451A in the mail, it is available at the Assessor’s Office or online: 451A_Reaffirmation_of_Tax_Exemption.pdf (nebraska.gov).
