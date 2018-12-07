Form 191 for property owners is due on or before Dec. 31.
The owner of two or more vacant or unimproved lots that are being held for sale or resale, may elect to have the lots treated as one parcel for property assessment and property tax purposes. These lots must be in the same subdivision and in the same tax district. See Neb. Rev. Stat. § 77-132.
An election for treatment as one parcel must be made annually by filing Form 191 with the county assessor by Dec. 31 immediately preceding the year for which the election to treat the vacant or unimproved lots as one parcel is sought.
For lots covered by this application, the county assessor must use the income approach, including the use of a discounted cash-flow analysis.
This application must be filed with the county assessor in the county where the vacant or unimproved lots are located. The application must be fully completed, signed, and dated. Applications must be received by the county assessor’s office on or before Dec. 31 immediately preceding the year for which the election to treat lots as one parcel is sought.
If this application is sent to the county assessor through the U.S. mail, it will be considered filed on the date of the postmark. If this application is sent to the county assessor as registered or certified U.S. mail, the application filing date will be the registered or certified date.
Form 191 is available at either the Assessor’s Office or online at http://www.revenue.nebraska.gov/PAD/forms/191_Vacant_or_Unimproved_Lot_Application.pdf.