The deadline to register for disaster assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is quickly approaching.
There is less than a week remaining for survivors to register for disaster assistance after the winter storm, straight-line winds and flooding in March.
The deadline to apply is June 19 for both the FEMA individual assistance grants and the low interest loans from the SBA.
After registering for disaster assistance with FEMA, survivors may be referred to the SBA to apply for a low-interest disaster loan.
The deadline for local governments, tribal nations and nonprofit organizations, such as houses of worship, to register for FEMA Public Assistance is June 20.
FEMA reimburses eligible applicants for the eligible costs for debris removal, emergency protective measures and the repair or restoration of disaster-damaged public buildings. The program also encourages mitigation measures to protect these damaged facilities from future natural disasters.
SBA disaster loans provide the largest source of long-term federal disaster recovery funds for homeowners, renters, business owners and certain nonprofits in a major disaster declaration.
These unique direct government loans help residents, businesses and nonprofits rebuild or replace real and personal property that is uninsured or under-insured.
It is not necessary to know how much money you may need or want when you apply. There is no cost to apply, or any obligation to accept funds if approved. SBA can loan for losses not fully covered by insurance proceeds, FEMA grants or other recoveries.
Homeowners, renters, businesses and private nonprofits can use only the funds they are willing to borrow, and the fixed interest rates are as low as 2.063 percent for homeowners and renters, as low as 4 percent for businesses and 2.75 percent for nonprofits.
To date, SBA has approved over $39.3 million in low-interest recovery loans for Nebraskans, which includes $33 million for homeowners and renters and $6.3 million for businesses and private nonprofits.
SBA continues to operate two Disaster Loan Outreach Centers to help homeowners, renters, businesses and nonprofits with face-to-face assistance to apply and to close their approved loans.
The centers are in the Fremont City Auditorium Community Room at 925 N Broad St. and at 3802 Raynor Parkway, Suite 201, in Bellevue. Both centers are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. No appointment necessary.
To apply online or for any questions, residents and businesses can visit SBA.gov/disaster, call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955, or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. TTY users may call 800-877-8339.
More information about FEMA disaster assistance can be found online at disasterassistance.gov, via app by visiting fema.gov/mobile-app, or by calling 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 (TTY). Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish).