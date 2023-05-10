City of Fremont Department of Utilities and partners throughout North America are celebrating Drinking Water Week this week.

This is a decades-long tradition led by the American Water Works Association (AWWA).

Taking place May 7-13 this year, Drinking Water Week is a celebration recognizing the vital role water plays in everyday life for both water professionals and the communities they serve.

This year, Drinking Water Week encourages participants to recognize and honor the critical work that water professionals accomplish around the clock to deliver quality tap water while bolstering resilience for water in the future.