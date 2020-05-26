DMV announces updates for driving tests

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has announced updates to driver licensing services availability.

DMV teammates are ready to provide services as and when counties open their offices to walk in traffic. Additional teammates and resources are being put in place to increase service capacity in the most heavily populated counties. These additional steps have significantly increased capacity for customers, with the Omaha Metro area office in Bellevue offering over twice as many drive tests as the same period last year.

The State DMV will begin offering Class O (car) drive tests beginning Wednesday, May 27, in county offices open to walk in customers at their regularly scheduled times. All services, including drive tests will be provided in Antelope, Arthur, Boyd, Burt, Cass, Chase, Cheyenne, Colfax, Dakota, Deuel, Dodge, Douglas, Grant, Hayes, Holt, Kimball, Logan, Madison, Morrill, Nemaha, Otoe, Perkins, Platte, Red Willow, Sarpy, Scotts Bluff, York, and Wheeler counties.

All teammates will be provided with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and customers will be required to wear a face covering during their drive test. Customers are reminded to bring their face covering with them to the driver licensing office to wear during their drive test.

Customers are encouraged to use online driver licensing services available at dmv.nebraska.gov. Most customers can renew their driver’s license and State ID Card online, as well as update their address, or order a replacement license.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0