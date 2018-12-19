The Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved a request by Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert to advertise for bids for culvert quotations in the 2019 calendar year -- a bidding process that Huppert says some vendors have been disappointed with.
He warned the board during its Wednesday meeting that the county’s bidding process on the culverts has generated a little “controversy” among some vendors, but said that he had no plans to change the process.
“I’m fine with the way we do it,” Huppert said. “I’m not going to change it at this time anyway.”
The formal bid process, which will be officially open on Jan. 7 at 11:30 a.m., will lock in quotations on all of the culverts needed for upcoming projects for the entirety of the calendar year 2019. Some vendors have argued that the county should instead just solicit informal bids on each project.
But Huppert, along with County Zoning Administrator Jean Andrews argued that the current, formal bid process has vendors sign a contract, where they promise to deliver culverts within 15 days after the county orders them.
It also requires the vendors to put down a $1,000 deposit that will be returned if the culverts are delivered within the time frame and undamaged.
“If you go out for informal bids, what’s your assurance that you’re going to get them in that 15 days?” Andrews said.
Board member Lon Strand agreed with Huppert and Andrews’ assessment, pointing out that the county receives all the bids that are made, and arguing that changing the process would be “not fair to anybody.”
Huppert noted, however, that it was possible they may not see as many bidders.
“I’m going to send them out to everybody that has bid in the past, and if they choose not to bid, well, they choose not to bid,” Andrews said. “But that goes without saying. Even when you bid out a truck or a pickup or whatever, a lot of times, you’ll have one or two bidders.”
Also approved at Wednesday’s board meeting was a contract with Speece Lewis Engineers for a “stream stabilization project” for a bridge on the Maple Creek, near County Road 5 between roads M and N.
The contract is an engineering project will ultimately aim to help protect the bridge abutment against the river. The contract is for $6,000 and would include topographic survey and drafting, wetlands delineation and a final design plan to be distributed to contractors.
“It needs to be done. It should have been addressed probably seven, eight or nine years ago,” Huppert said.
Both votes passed without anyone opposing. Supervisor Rob George was not present at the meeting.
Also at Wednesday’s meeting:
• The board approved an interlocal agreement with LifeHouse, a new entity that was formed after Care Corps and the Low Income Ministry merged their services together. The county has always provided funding for the Low Income Ministry’s food pantry. The agreement approved on Wednesday allows the county to continue doing that with the new entity.
• Plaques were presented and farewells were bid to outgoing Supervisors James Vaughan and Rob George.
George was not present at the meeting, but Vaughan received a standing ovation from his fellow board members.
“As short lived as its been, it’s been a pleasure to serve with you on this board,” Board Chairman Bob Missel told Vaughan. “You stepped up right out of the gate, and I think everybody here was impressed by the level of time, effort and work you put in. You’ve done your due diligence every time. You’ve always asked great questions. And you’re going to be missed on this board.”
Vaughan said it was an honor and a privilege to serve on the board, and he thanked all of the members.
Missel said that the board would miss George greatly after his years of service, especially because of his watchful eye as the board’s finance chair.
“He worked very hard at this job,” Missel said. “He was always paying attention. And I always said the citizens of Dodge County had a good deal with Rob, because he was a watcher of pennies and he paid very close attention, and he was the first one to question something he didn’t think was right.”
A re-organizational meeting was scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019 at 9 a.m. Prior to that, at 8:30 a.m., there will be a swearing-in ceremony for the new board members: Doug Backens and Bob Bendig, who won their respective primary races against the incumbents in May, and who went on to go unopposed in November’s general election.