Documentary to be shown at Tea Party meeting

WinItBack, TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County, will be meeting from 6:30-8:15 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.

The documentary “Agenda – Grinding America Down” will be shown.

The public is invited. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.

