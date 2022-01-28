Documentary to be shown at Tea Party meeting

WinItBack, TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County, will be meeting from 5:45-8:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, at Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.
The meeting will focus on the “health” standards put forth by the Nebraska Dept. of Education last year. The Protect Child Health Coalition (protechchildhealth.org) has produced a documentary of what this proposal entailed beyond “health” to their version of sex education beginning with kindergarten. This is a documentary for parents and adults concerned about this issue, not children.
A freewill offering will be taken for the Protect Child Health Coalition.
For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.