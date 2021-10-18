 Skip to main content
Dodge Council Planning Commission meeting canceled

Dodge County Courthouse
Fremont Tribune files

The Dodge County Planning Commission meeting scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, has been canceled.

