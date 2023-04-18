Owners of personal property used in business must file their Nebraska Personal Property Return and Depreciation Worksheet Schedule with the Dodge County Assessor’s Office on or before Monday, May 1, 2023.

If you have property at more than one location, contact the Assessor’s Office to determine the correct tax district. A Nebraska Personal Property Return and Schedule must be filed for all depreciable tangible personal property: Owned or held on Jan. 1, 12:01 a.m. of each year; or leased from or to another person. (Payment or nonpayment of sales tax does not impact the property tax status of tangible personal property.)

Depreciable tangible personal property subject to taxation not reported by May 1, 2023, will be subject to one the following penalties:

Value added after May 1, but on or before June 30: 10% of the tax due on the added value.

Value added on or after July 1: 25% of the tax due on the added value.

For questions, contact Susan at 402-727-3916 or susan.schaller@dodgecountyne.gov.