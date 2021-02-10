Dodge County Assessor reminds residents about homestead exemption applications

Nebraska Homestead Exemption application packets will be mailed to all previous applicants and those new applicants having requested one.

The Dodge County Assessor urges everyone to carefully read all information provided as some instructions have changed. Blank applications are available in the Dodge County Assessor’s Office or online at: https://www.revenue.nebraska.gov/PAD/homestead-exemption.

Nebraska Homestead Exemption provides property tax relief by exempting all or a portion of the taxable value of a residence. A Homestead Exemption is available to (some categories are subject to household income limitations or assessed value):

• Persons 65 or over as of January 1, 2021; or

• Qualified disabled individuals (this does not mean Social Security disability); or

• Qualified 100% disabled veterans and their widow(er)s as of Jan. 1, 2021; or

• Paraplegic veteran or multiple amputee (whose home has been substantially contributed to by the Dept. of Veterans Affairs); or

• Individuals with a developmental disability (certified by the Dept. of Health and Human Services)

All questions should be directed to Rose at 402-727-3915 or rose.greitens@dodgecounty.ne.gov.

