For assessment year 2021, the Dodge County Assessor’s Office will be conducting property reviews in Fremont and other areas in Dodge County through the end of the year. This includes measuring/re-measuring all homes/buildings, as well as updating photos for their files.

No face-to-face contact with any owner/occupant will be initiated. However, at the time of your property review, if you wish to speak with an appraiser assistant and exhibit no virus symptoms, please feel free to do so.

In order to obtain data on the interior of each property, door hangers will be left on all main entrances. You are encouraged to call an appraiser assistant and discuss your property. Without this much-needed phone interview, the office will be forced to use the “best guess” method for any and all potential or possible interior updates.

All appraiser assistants carry ID badges, clipboards, cameras, and drive county vehicles with county license plates.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition, and until further notice:

• Personal Property returns are due on or before May 1.

• Homestead Exemptions are due on or before June 30.

• Report of 2020 Destroyed Real Property forms are due on or before July 1.