Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass resigns amid legal issues

Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass announced that he had resigned effective March 1.

Glass, 46, was not at a Dodge County Board of Supervisors meeting Wednesday morning, but Chairman Bob Missel read a letter from Glass written to the board as an emergency item during the meeting.

"I intend to use my last few days in office to wrap up office affairs and to assist in easing the transition process," stated the letter, signed Wednesday. "I am most certain that attorneys and staff members remaining in the office will keep it up and running as smoothly and as efficiently as possible."

The board approved the resignation, 6-1, with Supervisor Greg Beam voting against after asking if it was possible. Beam declined to comment on his vote.

Missel said the duty would fall on the board to appoint a new county attorney.

"I respect his decision to resign at this time," Missel told the Fremont Tribune. "I would also say that in his time in office, he did a lot of good for a lot of people, and I just hope that the community supports him in this time."

Glass, who became the Dodge County attorney in 2011 and was reelected in 2014 and 2018, was arrested on March 23, 2020 by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

